Washington Pavilion extends closure on Wednesday

Washington Pavilion Sioux Falls, SD
Washington Pavilion Sioux Falls, SD(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives announced the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science will extend its closure into Wednesday.

Representatives say the recent large accumulation of snow has caused the closure, which includes the Box Office, Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool, and Leonardo’s Café.

The facility is planned to reopen on Thursday; however, check back for confirmation.

