Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd’s death and fleeing with him to Mexico.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that a federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday. Her husband, 36-year-old Jose Angel Felan Jr., was sentenced in October to 6 1/2 years in federal prison for setting fires on May 28, including a fire at a St. Paul high school.

Immigration authorities captured them in Mexico in February 2021.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
Major roads remain closed throughout much of South Dakota, particularly in the central part of...
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
The intersection of SD Highway 44 and SD Highway 47 located north of Gregory (around 3:30 p.m....
Hazardous road conditions develop in parts of SD
Snow in South Dakota. No travel advised. 2023 storm.
A glimpse of the hazardous winter conditions in South Dakota

Latest News

Sioux Falls School District schools will start two hours late on Thursday.
Sioux Falls schools get late start
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council takes form
Source: AP
Mothers Against Drunk Driving ‘outraged’ over Noem pardon
This year’s headliners include Jackie Kashian from Comedy Central and the "Late Late Show" and...
8th annual Sno Jam Comedy Fest coming to Sioux Falls