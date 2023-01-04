Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd’s death and fleeing with him to Mexico.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that a federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday. Her husband, 36-year-old Jose Angel Felan Jr., was sentenced in October to 6 1/2 years in federal prison for setting fires on May 28, including a fire at a St. Paul high school.

Immigration authorities captured them in Mexico in February 2021.

