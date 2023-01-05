Aberdeen area legislators discuss goals for upcoming session

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State senators and representatives from Districts 3 and District 23 gathered at a Pre-Legislative Luncheon held by the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to discuss what issues will be most important to the Aberdeen area during this year’s legislative session.

Local lobbyists were also present to make their goals known.

For lobbyist Julie Johnson, securing state funding for housing infrastructure is among her top priorities. Johnson says that unlike Sioux Falls and Rapid City, Aberdeen relies on a nonprofit housing development organization, and finding funding for the organization is critical to expand housing options.

“We will be involved in being sure that the housing infrastructure dollars the governor promised last year is actually available to be deployed, including in this area. It’s really critical here. The infrastructure piece of a house is the most expensive and the hardest part to pay for,” said Johnson.

Johnson also said that just like the rest of the state, child care options need to be expanded in the Hub City. The Aberdeen Youth Development Center is planning a $4.1 million expansion that would allow for their facility to accommodate an additional 145 children. The YDC has raised $3.2 million for the project so far.

”What we’re hoping for is that the legislature will give its ‘Good Housekeeping’ seal of approval to the expenditure of that $38 million in federal funds that’s still sitting there and that it can go back to the business of expansions or startup child care. We have child care providers who could really put that to use, as the governor recommended last year when she announced the availability of that money, that it could be used for startups or expansions of child care,” said Johnson.

Brown County also purchased a building in early 2022 to create a regional jail that would expand space for inmates not only in Brown County, but surrounding counties as well. The building cost $4.5 million, but the county will need to come up with 40% of the total $30 million cost for the project by April in order to keep the building. Johnson said they’ll need the state’s help.

“You can do all kinds of things in that building, hold a lot of inmates. You can do things like provide health care services to them, educational opportunities and job opportunities, but we can’t do it without some state money in the whole thing,” said Johnson.

The state senators and representatives vocalized their support for these issues, but they say funding may be hard to approve until decisions surrounding tax cuts, such as the possible repeal of the grocery tax, are made.

”When we give, give, give, we have to have a way to pay for it, and so that’s what I’m concerned about. I want to make sure that we take care of the people of Brown County and the people of District 3, but also the people of the entire state because we need to the right thing, and sometimes the right thing is not spending money,” said District 3 Representative Carl Perry.

Representing constituents on certain legislation might also be more difficult to navigate. District 23 Senator Bryan Breitling said the Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon dioxide pipeline serves ethanol plants and the farmers that provide their corn, but some landowners have pushed back on the pipeline crossing their land.

”The Summit Carbon Pipeline helps ethanol plants, which in fact helps farmers or landowners. From that standpoint, that’s all good. Where the drawback comes in is the pipeline is a waste pipeline. So then, you run into that landowner piece that, can you use eminent domain for a waste pipeline?” said Breitling.

The 98th South Dakota Legislative Session begins on January 10th in Pierre.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.