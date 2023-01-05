Auto dealers recommend teens start building credit now

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reaching the goal of buying their first car has become harder for teenagers due to the rise in prices and interest rates.

According to data by J.D. Power, the number of 16 to 25-year-olds purchasing a used vehicle dropped 35% between 2019 and the end of 2021.

Steven Lust Automotive General Manager Lee Keller says not only are prices an obstacle for young people, but high interest rates are even higher for those with no credit.

”There’s very few places that will allow young adults to get credit without having a co-signer or even give them a chance. To have that done before 18 is virtually unheard of except if you have credit unions or different lenders that are willing to allow young adults to start building credit before 18,” said Keller.

That’s why when it came time for Keller’s son, Jaxon, to buy his own car, he took his 14-year-old to Healthcare Plus Federal Credit Union in Aberdeen and co-signed a loan in his name for a car.

”Our credit union likes to help members in any way they can, no matter the age, build their credit, especially the young people getting off the ground by helping their first loans,” said Guy Trenhaile, President of Healthcare Plus Federal Credit Union.

Keller says some parents don’t know they can help their child start building credit before 18, but it’s important to get them started early.

“To be able to start building credit at a young age for anybody, it’s going to save you $10,000, $20,000 to $30,000 before you even know about it because of fees and interest rates you don’t have to pay that your classmate or whoever is going to have to pay,” said Keller.

Keller’s son, Jaxon, says having his dad co-sign a loan in his name helped get his credit started early, which will help him lower interest rates in the long-run.

”I definitely thinks it’s helpful and supportive for me that I have this little advantage compared to other people. In the future, when I’m buying things like a house or whatever, it’ll definitely be a little step up for me,” said Jaxon.

