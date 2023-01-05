Doctors urge parents to get kids vaccinated for measles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Upper Midwest is experiencing a measles outbreak with at least twenty cases confirmed in Minnesota in the last few months.

Doctors at Sanford say measles is preventable with a vaccine.

The vaccine is for children who are 12 to 15 months old. Parents who have children in that age range are urged to get them vaccinated.

Officials say measles is very contagious and can have extreme side effects.

“Measles is a particularly important vaccine to receive because measles is a disease that can cause death in children,” said Dr. Leah Heidenreich, a pediatrician at Sanford Health. “It starts as kind of a common viral respiratory illness with high fever, with runny nose and cough, and then eventually, children will go on to get a pretty characteristic rash.”

The CDC says measles is one of the most contagious of all infectious diseases. Nine out of 10 people in close contact with someone with measles will get it.

