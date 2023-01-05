DTSF staff preparing for First Friday of 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are a few reasons to get out of the house and head to Downtown Sioux Falls. The burger battle is one reason, and the other will come tomorrow with the return of First Friday. Admission is free at the Washington Pavilion for many activities and discounted tickets to educational films in the Wells Fargo CineDome will be available. Blarney Stone and Rough Cut Social will also have deals on food and drinks.

