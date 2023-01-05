Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Expect clamer weather ahead

Thursday
Thursday(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After our latest snowstorm dumped over 20 inches of snow in some locations, we can finally look forward to some quiet weather for the next several days- a chance to dig out and clean up.

Higher pressure will be moving into the region today, allowing skies to become partly to mostly sunny. Winds will be light out of the west and northwest at 5-15 mph. Highs will be in the teens to lower 20s, with upper 20s to upper 30s in western and central South Dakota.

Skies remain partially cloudy tonight, and with any melting snow that we may see today, plus winds becoming light to calm, that could lead to areas of fog, so be aware of that. Lows drop down into the single digits above and below.

The weekend overall looks quiet and chilly with cloudier periods and sunnier periods but generally looks at a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the teens to mid-20s with lows in the single digits above and below Friday and Saturday, but temperatures look to moderate heading into Sunday.

The weather pattern heading into next week will be on the quiet side, with mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures near seasonal averages.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-90 has reopened.
UPDATE: I-90 reopens
Source: AP
Mothers Against Drunk Driving ‘outraged’ over Noem pardon

Latest News

Thursday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Thursday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Jamaree Bouyea goes up for two in a win over Texas
Skyforce defeat Texas
SDSU practices in the SJAC indoor facility in Brookings
SJAC essential for SDSU in reaching & preparing for FCS Title Game
Plays of the Week 1-4-23