Expect clamer weather ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After our latest snowstorm dumped over 20 inches of snow in some locations, we can finally look forward to some quiet weather for the next several days- a chance to dig out and clean up.

Higher pressure will be moving into the region today, allowing skies to become partly to mostly sunny. Winds will be light out of the west and northwest at 5-15 mph. Highs will be in the teens to lower 20s, with upper 20s to upper 30s in western and central South Dakota.

Skies remain partially cloudy tonight, and with any melting snow that we may see today, plus winds becoming light to calm, that could lead to areas of fog, so be aware of that. Lows drop down into the single digits above and below.

The weekend overall looks quiet and chilly with cloudier periods and sunnier periods but generally looks at a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the teens to mid-20s with lows in the single digits above and below Friday and Saturday, but temperatures look to moderate heading into Sunday.

The weather pattern heading into next week will be on the quiet side, with mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures near seasonal averages.

