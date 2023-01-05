Avera Medical Minute
Finally some quieter weather!

By Austin Haskins
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:15 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After our latest snowstorm dumped over 20 inches of snow in some locations, we’ll finally have some quiet weather for several days, so that’ll give everyone the chance to dig out and clean up.

Higher pressure will be moving into the region today and that will allow skies to become partly to mostly sunny. Winds will be light out of the west and northwest at 5-15 mph. Highs will be in the teens to lower 20s with upper 20s to upper 30s in western and central South Dakota.

Skies remain partially cloudy tonight and with any melting snow that we may see today plus winds becoming light to calm, that could lead to areas of fog so be aware of that. Lows drop down into the single digits above and below.

The weekend overall looks quiet and chilly with cloudier periods and sunnier periods, but generally looking at a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the teens to mid 20s with lows in the single digits above and below Friday and Saturday, but temperatures look to moderate heading into Sunday.

The weather pattern heading into next week will be on the quiet side with mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures near seasonal averages.

