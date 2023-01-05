Good Morning Sioux Falls previews 98th legislative session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now sat in on the Good Morning Sioux Falls event hosted by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Thursday.

This event is leading up to the 98th legislative session set to start Tuesday.

Thursday’s event was an effort to open lines of communication between business owners and legislators.

Representative Kenneth Teunissen of district nine spoke about his feelings and goals heading into his first legislative term.

“I really haven’t set up any expectations. It’s my first term. I’ve got to learn the procedures and protocol and all the necessary things and then look at the bills that are coming that will be voted on,” Teunissen said.

Senate Minority whip Liz Larson of district 10 also spoke about the Good Morning Sioux Falls event.

“I think this is a really great function that we have periodically where the business community gets to interact with legislators, especially right now when we have a lot of new legislators, and so we get a chance to interact with the business community of Sioux Falls and also get to know each other and put names to faces and talk about issues that are important to us,” Larson said.

The Good Morning Sioux Falls event was an excellent opportunity for businesses to get answers on issues they are passionate about and talk with legislators about things that matter to them.

“For me, it’s really important to understand what’s on the mind of our legislators because they’re representative of our communities,” said Preston Meline, Levo Federal Credit Union executive VP of service and strategy.

After getting a chance to sit in on this event and speak to both business owners and legislators, we’re excited to see where the 98th legislative session will take us.

