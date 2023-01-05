Heavy snow makes for roof troubles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weight of heavy snow like that experienced this week can cause significant problems for roofs.

According to FEMA, fresh snow of four inches or more on homes can create enough weight to stress a roof.

Despite the risk, roofing experts say going up on your roof after the recent snowfall is unsafe. A better option would be to have a roof inspected by a qualified contractor.

“We have been advising people that it’s not safe conditions to get on the roofs right now,” said Jarod Jones of Howe, Inc. “We have creative solutions for cleaning those pipes while the roof is unsafe that we can provide for from inside the home. But until we can safely get on their with some kind of lift or getting the snow off, as of right now it’s not safe.”

According to FEMA, overstressed roofs typically display some warning signs, including cracks in walls and severe roof leaks inside the home.

