‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ blood drive enters final weekend

The "Heroes Behind the Badges" blood drive runs through Jan 7, 2023
The "Heroes Behind the Badges" blood drive runs through Jan 7, 2023(Gray TV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are still three more opportunities to donate blood before the drive ends on Saturday.

Throughout the drive, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has had the upper hand in donations over Sioux Falls Police and that lead continues after day seven.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has 422 donations, while the Sioux Falls Police have 402.

“Police and Fire have been neck and neck since we started,” said Lauri Hoffmann, Program Coordinator for the Community Blood Bank. “It will be very interesting the next couple of days!”

Donors receive a free t-shirt, a certificate for a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer, and a ticket to a Skyforce home game.

For more information on donating blood, visit CBBLifeBlood.Org.

