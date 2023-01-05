Avera Medical Minute
January 4th Plays of the Week

Top five plays around New Year’s 2023
Top five from the week
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2022 ended with a bang on the local sports scene and sets the state for a fun 2023. Here’s a look back at the top five Plays of the Week featuring:

-White River’s Nicholas Marshall

-Sioux Falls Skyforce’s Jamaree Bouyea

-SDSU’s William Kyle III

-Canton’s Carlee Laubach & Brandon Valley’s Navarro Schunke

-Sioux Falls Stampede’s Ryan Gordon & Kazimier Sobieski

