January 4th Plays of the Week
Top five plays around New Year’s 2023
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2022 ended with a bang on the local sports scene and sets the state for a fun 2023. Here’s a look back at the top five Plays of the Week featuring:
-White River’s Nicholas Marshall
-Sioux Falls Skyforce’s Jamaree Bouyea
-SDSU’s William Kyle III
-Canton’s Carlee Laubach & Brandon Valley’s Navarro Schunke
-Sioux Falls Stampede’s Ryan Gordon & Kazimier Sobieski
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.