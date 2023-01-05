Lincoln’s JT Rock verbally commits to Iowa State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest prep basketball players in South Dakota, literally, has made a big choice about his college future.

Lincoln’s 7-foot center JT Rock announced today via Twitter that he is verbally committing to play at Iowa State under former South Dakota State Head Coach TJ Otzelberger.

Thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey! I appreciate every opportunity that I have been blessed to receive. 🌪️Go Cyclones! 🌪️❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/JhmPi5zmnG — JT Rock (@JTRock12) January 4, 2023

The junior is one of the top recruits nationally with a four star ranking. He’s currently averaging just under 20 points, eight rebounds and five blocks per game.

