Lincoln’s JT Rock verbally commits to Iowa State
7-foot junior set to join ex-SDSU coach TJ Otzelberger in Ames
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest prep basketball players in South Dakota, literally, has made a big choice about his college future.
Lincoln’s 7-foot center JT Rock announced today via Twitter that he is verbally committing to play at Iowa State under former South Dakota State Head Coach TJ Otzelberger.
The junior is one of the top recruits nationally with a four star ranking. He’s currently averaging just under 20 points, eight rebounds and five blocks per game.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.