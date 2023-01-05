Avera Medical Minute
Man gets 2 years’ probation for killing bear in backyard

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to two years on probation and stripped him of his hunting privileges for three years.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Michael J. Thielen pleaded guilty Wednesday in Morrison County District Court to taking and possessing big game out of season.

According to a criminal complaint, Thielen had shot the bear in his backyard about five miles outside of Little Falls in July 2021. Thielen told the Star Tribune that the bear was killing ducks and chickens on his property.

