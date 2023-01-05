New health campus for Avera Gregory opens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 88,000 square foot building doubles current space and accommodates the latest technology and evidence-based medical practices.

“Avera Gregory has a rich history of serving this community across five decades. Yet health care is changing and needs in rural communities are different. We found ourselves out of space for growth. At the same time, repairs needed in our aging building would have been expensive to address,” said Tony Timanus, CEO of Avera Gregory Hospital.

“The concept of a rural health care campus allows us to efficiently integrate all of our care,” Timanus said. “It’s an innovative model in health care delivery that Avera has utilized successfully in other communities like ours.”

The new campus, located east of Gregory on U.S. Highway 18, will include the hospital, clinic and long-term care services. Additions to the hospital include an MRI suite, an Endoscopic room and a large surgical suite. Several other facilities have been expanded such as the hospital’s on-site dialysis center and therapy gym.

Timanus believes this new campus will bring opportunities for growth in Gregory.

“Recruiting and retaining qualified physicians and medical staff is always challenging in a rural community. We believe this innovative rural health care campus will be a difference-maker in attracting professionals to our community,” Timanus said. “It demonstrates that Avera and our hospital leaders are invested in Gregory for the long-term.”

“The key reason Avera makes these investments is so residents of our entire region have access to quality health care, in or near their home town,” said David Flicek, President and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center. “We also partner with local physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses who, each day, are delivering care for their friends and neighbors.”

The long-term care center opens today, Jan. 5 with the remainder of the campus opening in phases over the next couple weeks.

