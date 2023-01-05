Philip boys basketball coach Jana Jones passes away

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Philip boys basketball head coach Jana Jones passed away on New Year’s Day.

The Wall and Black Hills State alum became the first female head coach of a South Dakota boys high school team in 1990 at Midland. She also coached the girls program before taking over as the Scotties’ boys head coach in 2019.

Jana Jones was 63. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and former players.

You can view her obituary and memorial site by clicking HERE .

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.