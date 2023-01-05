Avera Medical Minute
Police: 1 dead, 4 hurt in Baltimore shopping center shooting

Police tape is seen at the site of a shooting near Edmondson Westside High School, Wednesday,...
Police tape is seen at the site of a shooting near Edmondson Westside High School, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. Police say five boys, believed to be high school students on their lunch break, were shot at a shopping center and one has died. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said two shooters opened fire, then fled behind the building.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Five teens, believed to be high school students on their lunch break, were shot Wednesday at a Baltimore shopping center, and one has died, the police commissioner said.

Officers called to Edmondson Village shopping center’s parking lot around 11:15 a.m. found the five male victims with gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospitals, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. One victim, a 16-year-old boy, died, police said. The other victims are two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds, police said. Their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, Harrison said.

Police believe the five were students at nearby Edmondson Westside High School on their lunch break, Harrison said. They were in front of a Popeyes and Rita’s Italian Ice when two shooters opened fire, then fled, but police don’t have a description, Harrison said.

“We’re looking for witnesses,” Harrison said. “We are looking for anything that would tell us how this happened, why this happened and who’s responsible for it.”

Just before the shooting, an officer was patrolling the parking lot, considered a hot spot, and doubled back after hearing the call, Harrison said. The shooting sparked a lockdown at the school while police investigated, Baltimore City Public Schools tweeted. Classes were canceled at the school Thursday, officials said.

