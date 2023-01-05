Sioux Falls police investigate burglary
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating reports of a central Sioux Falls business burglary.
Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the burglary took place around 12:30 a.m. An unknown object was used to break through the glass door of the business and gain entry. An estimated $200- $300 worth of liquor was taken.
Police are investigating the incident.
