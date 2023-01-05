Avera Medical Minute
SJAC essential to SDSU’s march to Frisco and FCS National Championship preparations

Wintry weather not hampering Jackrabbits’ practice schedule thanks to indoor facility
Jackrabbits able to prep for title game despite weather
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits haven’t left for Texas and Sunday’s FCS National Championship game just yet. The forecast for Frisco at 1 PM kickoff calls for about 60 degrees and sunshine.

Thought it’s quite a difference from what we’ve experienced all week in South Dakota, SDSU won’t be any worse for the ware in terms of their preparation thanks to their indoor Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

Head coach John Stiegelmeier certainly knows how much different this week would have been back in the day without it.

Dakota News Now live reports with Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer begin from Frisco tomorrow.

