South Dakota Highway Patrol car rear-ended on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Highway Patrol was hit by a car while parked on the shoulder of I-90 Thursday morning. No serious injuries were reported.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Facebook post, the trooper on duty parked the patrol car on the shoulder of I-90 while assisting another motorist. Weather-related conditions caused another car to rear-end the parked patrol car. Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts, the post says.

Authorities would like to remind everyone to proceed cautiously, reduce speed and move over when they see cars parked on the shoulder.

