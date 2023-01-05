Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota natives playing on NDSU eager to face home state SDSU in FCS Title Game

Ben Goldy, Grey Zabel & Spencer Waage represent South Dakota on Bison
Watertown alum grew up watching SDSU
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve heard all week what playing for a national title means to native South Dakotans on the South Dakota State roster heading into the FCS Championship.

Yet there are three familiar faces at North Dakota State who will be wearing the black hat of sorts against a team some of them grew up cheering for.

Rapid City’s Ben Goldy, Pierre’s Grey Zabel and South Shore’s Spencer Waage are the South Dakotans on NDSU who will try to break a lot of hearts back in their home state on Sunday. Waage in particular is a senior for the Bison who has a lot of history with SDSU, and the Watertown high school alum gets a bit of everything when he goes back home.

Kickoff for the championship in Frisco, Texas, is slated for 1:00 PM on Sunday with live broadcast on KSFY. Our reports from Frisco with Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer begin tomorrow.

