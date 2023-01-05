Avera Medical Minute
Vale, SD couple arrested on child pornography charges

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The United States Department of Justice says a married couple from Vale, South Dakota, face charges relating to the production and distribution of Child Pornography.

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced Timothy Scott White, age 42, and Leslie Marie White, age 24, were arrested on a Federal Criminal Complaint related to the Production of Child Pornography on Dec. 19, 2022. The couple pleaded not guilty on Dec. 21, 2022.

If convicted of the charge, the couple each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison, and/or a $250,000 fine, a lifetime term of supervised release, and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered. The Whites are in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending a trial scheduled for Feb. 28, 2023.

The Whites were arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation involving online child pornography production and distribution. The Whites are parents of a minor and are suspected of permitting or encouraging the minor to engage in or assist another person in engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct were then distributed online. The conduct is alleged to have occurred between Feb. 1, 2022, and Dec. 19, 2022.

Timothy White was employed by the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service and the Piedmont Fire Department.

The charge is merely an accusation, and the Whites are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted as part of a joint effort between the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Sazama is prosecuting the case.

