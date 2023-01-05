Winter storm causes shed to collapse

Ethan S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While many people are busy shoveling out their car or driveways, others are dealing with some unexpected issues as a result of the weather.

Laura Klock lives in Ethan where she recently opened up her business called Farm Life Creamery.

Besides selling a variety of dairy products; they also have a petting zoo and mini golf course.

When the storm began, she started putting cars in the shed where they hold their animals because she thought they would be safe from the storm.

However, she was surprised to see that was not the case as the snow caused the roof to collapse.

“So last night Chad actually called me from outside and I’m looking at the building that collapsed but he said oh my gosh the building collapsed and I said what do you mean because it a hay shed it’s a gigantic metal building,” said Laura Klock, Farm Life Creamery owner.

Causing concern for the animals and property inside.

“We had pens in their for our petting farm and then just some equipment like our lawnmower, refrigerator, trailer and then like I said we glad just put our cars in their so we didn’t have to dig them out,” said Klock.

After finding the animals safe she knew they had to be moved.

“We just took them up to another building we have that we were able to close doors and gates on enough to keep them in there but we had to go through knee deep and higher snow to get them there,” said Klock.

Saying this wasn’t the first severe storm to leave an impact.

“Unfortunately, we just went through this in the summer. A lot of people, when the tornadoes and derecho went through this last summer were way more effected than us, but we did lose a lot of trees and the top off of one of our other buildings and so we’ve been through this process already,” said Klock.

Despite these challenges, Klock says she remains optimistic.

“I try to stay positive about things but there’s some days where it’s like really, but it’s toughness training I guess,” said Klock.

Klock says she is thankful the animals were safe and for the community support during this time.

https://www.farmlifecreamery.com/

