Alabama to play Cattlemen’s Foundation Prime Time Gala Concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the ten years since the first Prime Time Gala, the organization has raised over $2 million for Feeding South Dakota.

Legendary country group, Alabama, are set to headline the Gala concert on Saturday, June 24 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The band has sold over 80 million albums earning 43 #1 singles since 1980. They have won over 178 CMA, Grammy and ACM Awards and are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation joined forces with Feeding South Dakota in 2013 to create the Prime Time Gala and Concert. The goal of the event is to raise money for FSD and to help provide more beef to food insecure families throughout the state.

The Prime Time Gala and Concert also helps to further the mission of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation by supporting their Scholarship Program.

For more information on the event, please visit SDCattlemensFoundation.com/Prime-Time-Gala

Tickets go on sale Jan 13 at 10 a.m. and will start at $60.50, plus applicable fees. Tickets will be available at the Premier Center, the KELOLAND box office, and on Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.