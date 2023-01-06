Authorities search for man wanted for 2nd Degree Murder in Roberts County
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, authorities are searching for a man wanted for second-degree murder.
Authorities say the wanted man, Jaron Wilson, has an active warrant for his arrest. Law enforcement asks anyone who sees him to call the police immediately. Do not approach him.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.