Avera Medical Minute: Illnesses to watch for & where to go for care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Medical care providers in the area give insight into the illnesses present in the community and advice on where to go for care.

The number of influenzas, RSV, and cold virus cases is very high in the community. Medical officials say to watch for signs of dehydration. One way to tell if your child is dehydrated is to count the number of diapers they go through, which should be roughly six per day. Another sign of dehydration is being overly lethargic.

Officials say to go to the clinic for regular check-ups, physicals, and medication refills. After-hour care is for sick visits, coughs, colds, and sore throats. Emergency room visits are for emergencies, chest pains, and shortness of breath. Do not hesitate to go to the doctor if you have any concerns.

