City of Frisco prepares for South Dakota State FCS Championship

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The FCS Championship is just two days away in Frisco, Texas.

Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer are live in Frisco, Texas, showing us how the city and sports representatives are preparing for the game.

Ovenden says on the field, they were spraying painting the checkerboard on the Jackrabbit end zone to make it special. The team flew down yesterday afternoon. The Visit Frisco Organization gave cowboy hats to all the players, which they were excited to wear around the hotel.

Dakota News Now and our sister station in Fargo, North Dakota, have a wager. If the Jackrabbits win, the Fargo station will post a Jackrabbits logo somewhere in their studio. If the Bison win, Dakota News Now will light up the studio in green and gold.

South Dakota State is going to take on North Dakota State on national T.V. on KSFY at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Make sure to catch Friday’s 30-minute live sports coverage at 6:30 p.m. on KDLT, Sunday’s pre-game at 12:30 p.m. right before the game, and post-game at 4 p.m.

