Dell Rapids digs out from 26 inches of snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was another day of digging out from all the snow our most recent storm dropped.

Some areas, like Sioux Falls, saw more than one foot of snow. In other places, like Dell Rapids....they’re trying to get out from under more than two feet of snow.

The total in Dell Rapids.....26-and-a-half inches of snow. The snow piles are big..and getting bigger.

“We need it and it’s fun but it’s not fun.”, said Mary Schmidt.

Mary Schmidt has been a Dell Rapids resident for the last decade. She has spent most of this day doing the “fun but not fun” task of trying to get rid of all the snow in her driveway and on her sidewalk.

“Some of it was higher than the snowblower even.”, said Schmidt.

And that’s saying something, even for South Dakota, known for its unkind winters.

“No, I don’t like snow. No, I can get along without it.”, said Larry Hovde.

Larry Hovde says it’s OK with him if we go without snow for a while. He says his snowblower can barely cut through the wall of white at the end of his driveway.

He is thankful for the offers of help he has received from folks who live just a couple of doors down.

“I had a young guy...lives right down below the hill down here...said do you want me to scoop your driveway out for you? You bet! Go right ahead.”, said Hovde.

And while all this snow might be tough to tackle.....it’s nice to look at, right?

“It’s beautiful, look at it. It’s just absolutely beautiful. So I can sit in my warm house and look at it.”, said Schmidt.

And while it would be easy to be a little pessimistic about 26 inches of snow.....there has to be a silver lining to getting this much all at once.

“My yard looks just as good as everybody else’s now. You know my grass and everything? Yeah.”, said Hovde.

A lot of people we talked to today said they were thankful they had snowblowers...but that even with a snowblower it was a challenge to tackle those large piles of snow.

