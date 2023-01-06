Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega Millions lottery ticket, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night.

The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.

Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.

The $940 million jackpot is for winners who choose an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Winners usually want cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million.

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held Tuesday night.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Man gets 2 years probation for killing bear in backyard
SDHP car rear-ended
South Dakota Highway Patrol car rear-ended on I-90
Philip boys basketball coach Jana Jones passes away
With the interstates closed and with nowhere to go, truckers began parking on North Cliff Ave...
Stranded truckers block traffic while awaiting interstate reopening

Latest News

Traffic moves along along 99 south in Fresno, Calif., Dec. 28, 2017. Fresno displaced...
EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution
Authorities say the wanted man, Jaron Wilson, has an active warrant for his arrest. Law...
Authorities search for man wanted for 2nd Degree Murder in Roberts County
Actor Noah Schnapp participates in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in...
‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Agent: Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own