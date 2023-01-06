FCS Championship Game weekend weather forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weather will be better in Frisco, TX, than back home for the two teams competing in the FCS Championship game this weekend.

North Dakota State and South Dakota State traveled to Frisco, Texas, for the FCS Championship game. Both teams and fans would agree will be able to enjoy better temperatures this weekend than those back home.

In the forecast, Friday in Frisco, TX, is supposed to reach 71°F, Saturday will sit at 66°F, and Sunday will bring cooler temperatures for the game, with an expected 59°F. Temperatures back in Brookings, South Dakota, are forecasted at approximately 24°F, with even colder temperatures in Fargo.

