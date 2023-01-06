FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly but calm weekend ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first full weekend of 2023 is upon us, and overall the forecast will be calm and a little on the chilly side.

WEATHER ALERTS: A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9 AM for southeastern South Dakota, as well as Lyon, Sioux, O’Brien, Osceola, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties. The advisory is in place until noon for northeast South Dakota, including Aberdeen, Watertown, Gettysburg, Miller, Sisseton and Redfield.

Friday overall is looking pretty quiet with a partly to mostly sunny sky, but we’ll deal with areas of patchy to dense fog as winds will be light to calm. The fog is likely during the morning hours, but it could linger in spots throughout the day, and with temperatures below freezing, that could create for slick spots so be aware of that. Highs top out in the teens to low 20s.

Areas of patchy to dense fog will redevelop once again tonight, otherwise expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a light to calm wind and lows in the single digits above and below.

The weekend looks quiet with a partly cloudy sky and winds becoming more southerly. We’ll deal with the fog potential Saturday morning, but it doesn’t look to be as big of a deal Saturday night into Sunday as winds will be a little stronger. Highs will be in the teens and 20s Saturday, climbing into the 20s and 30s Sunday.

Next week is looking seasonable for January with a good amount of cloud cover. As far as precipitation, there’s a minor chance of light snow or wintry mix showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

