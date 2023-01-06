Frisco prepares for South Dakota State championship game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coming up this weekend, the South Dakota State football team is on the heels of history.

The 13-in-1 Jackrabbits are back in the FCS title game, and the team looks to beat North Dakota State for the second time this year. Throughout the postseason, the Jacks did not have to leave South Dakota en route to the championship. They locked up the number one seed for the playoffs, which meant the road to Frisco, Texas, went through Brookings.

That’s where Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer brought us the inside look.

Ovenden said the grounds crew has been busy preparing the field for the game on Sunday, painting in the end zone for South Dakota State.

“We’re excited just to have both come down and celebrate here for the championship. We couldn’t be more excited. We know it’s a little bit warmer down here, so we’re excited to have everyone come down here,” said Nick Shafer, Toyota Stadium VP of Operations. “I know initially from an operations guy, if I can get sixty and sunny or sixty degrees in general, everyone’s already having a good time when they come here.”

Seamer said the whole city of Frisco is getting ready to welcome Jackrabbits fans for their first full real championship since COVID was around in 2021. So they’re really getting to see everything that South Dakota State has to offer.

Make sure to catch Friday’s 30-minute live sports coverage at 6:30 p.m. on KDLT and Sunday’s pre-game at 12:30 p.m. right before the game.

