Frosty Frolics Weekend returns for 35th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation has numerous activities planned at city parks throughout weekend, with a free prize for those who attend multiple events.

“Frosty Frolics Weekend highlights all the special ways you can move and delight in winter,” Eric Saathoff, recreational program coordinator, said. “The weekend is all about making the most of South Dakota winters. As something new, we’re giving away mugs to anyone who makes it to five or more events.”

Festivities kick off with ice skating and hot chocolate at 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Park Friday night and will conclude with a K9 Root Beer Keg Race at Spencer Dog Park on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Other activities include ice fishing, running, and a snowman hunt. Families can use “Freeze tags” to track the events they attend and will receive a Frosty Frolics mug for attending five of the eight planned events.

Parks and Rec is also offering free skate rentals at all outdoor rinks through Jan 8.

Scheduled weekend events are free (unless noted) and weather dependent. View the complete schedule at SiouxFalls.org/Parks/Frosty-Frolics

