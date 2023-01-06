Jackrabbit women blast Bison

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This is certainly the kind of headline South Dakota State football fans would like to see in Sunday’s FCS National Championship game.

The SDSU women got to a 35-9 lead in the first quarter against visiting North Dakota State and never looked back, blasting the Bison 94-63 in a battle of previously unbeaten Summit League teams.

The Jacks got a game high 24 points and eight rebounds yet had plenty of production throughout the roster. Paiton Burckhard scored 16 points, PAige Meyer scored 13 off the bench and Haleigh Timmer added 10.

The Jackrabbits improve to 5-0 in Summit play and 12-5 overall. They will host the University of North Dakota on Saturday at 2:00 PM. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

