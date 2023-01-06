KRUZ CONTROL! Coyotes sink UND on Perrott-Hunt’s heroics

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota won its third consecutive Summit League game on a last-second jumper by Kruz Perrott-Hunt to outlast North Dakota 62-60 in Grand Forks. The Thursday night match lifted the Coyotes to a .500 record at 8-8 (3-1 Summit) while the Fighting Hawks dropped their third straight game and fell to 6-10 (0-3 Summit).

The Coyotes earned their first true road win of the season as they were 0-5 on the road entering Thursday’s game. In the 198th meeting all-time, South Dakota won its third straight over the Fighting Hawks.

North Dakota played solid defense on USD all-night long, making them earn every basket. South Dakota shot 41.8 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from three. Three Coyotes scored in double-figures with Perrott-Hunt and Paul Bruns tied at 15 points apiece. Perrott-Hunt went 5-of-14 from the floor and made one three-point basket. Bruns scored 6-of-9 off the bench and provided an early spark for the Coyote offense in his return to North Dakota. He also recorded a season-high and team-high nine rebounds. Tasos Kamateros added 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Kamateros hauled in five rebounds and scored two three-pointers on the night. Mason Archambault and A.J. Plitzuweit each contributed eight points. Archambault went 3-of-7 from the field including 2-of-4 from the three while Plitzuweit went 2-of-8 and sank one three-pointer. Archambault poked away three steals and added one block on the defensive end. Damani Hayes was the last final Coyote to score with four points and he grabbed eight rebounds as well.

USD got off to a slow start in tonight’s game. North Dakota jumped out to a 6-0 lead while South Dakota missed its first eight shots of the game before finally getting one to fall. The Coyotes then went on an 8-0 run to retake the lead for the remainder of the game. Bruns entered the game at the 14:28 mark while South Dakota was struggling to score and provided an offensive push with five points right off the bat. He was the leading scorer for the Coyotes in the first half with seven as USD led by four at the break. South Dakota saw more shots fall in the second half as they led by as much as 13 with less than six minutes to go in the game.

The Fighting Hawks would not go away, however, and battled until the very end. North Dakota fought all the way back and made this a game late. B.J. Omot converted a jumper in the paint to tie the game at 60 with 25 seconds to go. With the game tied and the shot clock off, South Dakota held the ball for the last shot of the game. Perrott-Hunt caught the ball at the top of the key with seven seconds remaining. He then backed down his defender all the way to the right-side block and pounded the ball as time ticked away. After a shake to his left, the junior stepped back and faded away to sink the game-winning shot with 1.4 seconds on the clock. Treysen Eaglestaff’s heave came up just short at the buzzer as the Coyotes earned a gritty road victory Thursday night.

South Dakota won the game on the defensive end as they held North Dakota to 60 points on 36.8 percent shooting. The 21 made field goals by UND tied a season-low for South Dakota’s defense. Eaglestaff was the leading scorer for UND with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting. The Coyotes limited Eaglestaff to five points in the second half after dropping 13 in the first 20 minutes. Omot added 15 and Jalun Trent tossed in 10 points to round out the double-digit scoring efforts for North Dakota. The Hawks made 6-of-21 from deep, a 28.6 three-point percentage.

The Coyotes will conclude the trip up north with a Saturday afternoon tilt at North Dakota State this weekend. The Bison picked up a 65-59 win over South Dakota State tonight at home. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 1 p.m. from Fargo, N.D.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.