Lincoln tops Pierre
Patriots score 29 in opening stanza en route to 72-62 win
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln Patriots, ranked 2nd in boys’ AA basketball, rolled out to a 15 point first quarter lead and scored 29 points, giving them enough cushion to withstand the 3rd ranked Pierre Governors late runs and win 72-62 on Thursday night in Sioux Falls.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.