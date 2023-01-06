Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lincoln tops Pierre

Patriots score 29 in opening stanza en route to 72-62 win
Patriot boys win 72-62
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln Patriots, ranked 2nd in boys’ AA basketball, rolled out to a 15 point first quarter lead and scored 29 points, giving them enough cushion to withstand the 3rd ranked Pierre Governors late runs and win 72-62 on Thursday night in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-90 has reopened.
UPDATE: I-90 reopens
Source: AP
Mothers Against Drunk Driving ‘outraged’ over Noem pardon

Latest News

USD's Grace Larkins celebrates a basket in Coyotes win over UND
Coyote women pull away from Fighting Hawks
KRUZ CONTROL! Coyotes sink UND on Perrott-Hunt’s heroics
Sydni Schetnan, wearing #15 while playing at Washington high School, transferring to SDSU
Washington alum Sydni Schetnan transferring from Louisville to SDSU
SDSU practices in the SJAC indoor facility in Brookings
SJAC essential to SDSU’s march to Frisco and FCS National Championship preparations