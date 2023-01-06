Lincoln tops Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln Patriots, ranked 2nd in boys’ AA basketball, rolled out to a 15 point first quarter lead and scored 29 points, giving them enough cushion to withstand the 3rd ranked Pierre Governors late runs and win 72-62 on Thursday night in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.