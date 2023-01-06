Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Puppy stolen from Sioux Falls pet store

Mini Critters said in a Facebook post that the robbery occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday Morning.
Mini Critters said in a Facebook post that the robbery occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday Morning.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mini Critters said in a Facebook post that a boxer puppy was stolen around 2 a.m. Thursday Morning.

“We are heartbroken and desperate to find this puppy and make sure she is safe,” said the post. “If anyone has any information about this theft, please contact us immediately. Any help in finding this puppy would be greatly appreciated.”

The post included included a photo of the stolen puppy and an image from security cameras of the burglar and can be found at Facebook.com/MiniCritters.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Man gets 2 years probation for killing bear in backyard
SDHP car rear-ended
South Dakota Highway Patrol car rear-ended on I-90
Philip boys basketball coach Jana Jones passes away
With the interstates closed and with nowhere to go, truckers began parking on North Cliff Ave...
Stranded truckers block traffic while awaiting interstate reopening

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute: Illnesses to watch for & where to go for care
Sioux Falls Parks and Rec are holding the 35th annual Frosty Frolics weekend Jan 6-8.
Frosty Frolics Weekend returns for 35th year
Police lights graphic.
SFPD: Man disputing woman kills her cat
Ronald McDonald House calling for volunteers - for everything from snow removal to cooking.
Ronald McDonald House calls for volunteers