Puppy stolen from Sioux Falls pet store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mini Critters said in a Facebook post that a boxer puppy was stolen around 2 a.m. Thursday Morning.

“We are heartbroken and desperate to find this puppy and make sure she is safe,” said the post. “If anyone has any information about this theft, please contact us immediately. Any help in finding this puppy would be greatly appreciated.”

The post included included a photo of the stolen puppy and an image from security cameras of the burglar and can be found at Facebook.com/MiniCritters.

