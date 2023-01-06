Avera Medical Minute
Ronald McDonald House calls for volunteers

By Elle Dickau
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Ronald McDonald House charity of South Dakota has been supporting South Dakota and surrounding states for 39 years, and they are asking for your help too.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities provides housing and so much more to families of children who are being treated at local hospitals. This charity gives stability to families when they are in an unstable situation. And that means a lot to their staff and volunteers

“Just to be a presence. I don’t know sometimes, you know, I’ve heard it said that. All we have to do is just be there. Don’t say anything, don’t have to do anything. But if you can just be a presence that can make a difference in someone’s life. But if I can just help wherever I can, that’s what I’m willing to do.” said volunteer Robin Duncan

The Ronald McDonald House means even more to the families that they serve.

“I think it’s great that we were able to stay here even if it’s just for one night it sure helped us a lot. It’s definitely better than having to pay for a hotel room. It’s more of a more comfortable setting, if you will, instead of being stuck in a hospital.” said Ashley Mcmains who stayed at the Ronald McDonald House.

The staff wants families to feel as close to home as possible when they’re staying there. But that takes a lot of support from the community. Executive director Kevin miles explained all that is donated and what they need,

“The type of volunteering that we really are looking forward to having is meals from the heart programs where they come in and help serve breakfast or a supper for families that are staying with us that they bring food in.” he explained

If you are looking to volunteer or donate head to https://rmhcsodak.org/

