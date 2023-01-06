Avera Medical Minute
SD Attorney General announces new commission to improve law enforcement cooperation

Mark Vargo
Attorney General Mark Vargo announces Formation of Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission(KEVN/KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In South Dakota, many government agencies struggle to work together due to complicated, overlapping jurisdictions. The commission plans to explore ways they can work better together.

“This work is long overdue,” said Joe Brings Plenty, a commission member who sits on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Council and formerly served as CRST Police Chief. “There are many places in the state where our law enforcement agencies work well together but, sadly, there are places where the levels of trust and cooperation are not robust. Hopefully with this commission we can start a new era in South Dakota.”

A main goal of the commission is to build trust between the agencies while not changing existing legislation or infringing on tribal sovereignty. The commission will make recommendations to the Attorney General and tribal authorities.

“Sometimes when a criminal crosses a boundary, the information law enforcement needs doesn’t cross as well,” said Mark Vargo, who will co-chair the commission when he returns to his elected position of Pennington County State’s Attorney. “Working better together we can make a difference and make our state safer.”

According to the press release, the commission plans to convene in February and establish a timeline for presenting recommendations to the Attorney General and tribal authorities.

