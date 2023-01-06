SD Public Utilities Commission approves wind project permit

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -According to a press release from the PUC, the new wind energy facility will be in Hyde and Hughes counties will be capable of generating up to 200 megawatts of energy.

The project will include up to 71 wind turbines and will span approximately 46,931 acres of land in Hyde and Hughes counties. Other parts of the project will include access roads and associated facilities, underground 34.5-kilovolt electrical collector lines, underground fiber-optic cable, a 34.5-kV to 230-kV collection substation, a 230-kV interconnection switching station, an aircraft detection lighting system and one permanent meteorological tower.

North Bend Wind, LLC filed its application with the commission on June 23, 2021 and held a public input meeting in Pierre in August. In both November 2021 and February 2022, the company filed requests to extend the deadline for a commission decision, extending the PUC’s review period.

“It’s obvious that significant negotiations have taken place between parties to get us to this point. My concern is for landowners; to ensure that reclamation will be done properly and that things will be made whole for landowners once construction is done,” said PUC Chairman Chris Nelson. “Largely, the conditions parties have stipulated to have worked for other wind farm permits that have been issued by the PUC. It’s my belief that landowners will be protected in the issuing of this permit.”

Intervenors participating in the docket were granted intervention in Sept 2021. Their requests to withdraw from the docket were granted this week.

North Bend Wind and PUC staff filed a settlement stipulation with the commission on Dec. 13, 2022. The agreement specified 45 conditions that must be adhered to during the construction and operation of the project. Land and road restoration, shadow flicker, noise levels, ice detection and ice throw, post-construction grouse lek monitoring and decommissioning are all among the issues the conditions address.

“It is nearly always to the benefit of intervenors when parties negotiate and resolve issues prior to the commission making a final decision. Those negotiations not only allowed the intervenors to withdraw today, but also eliminated the need for a hearing in this docket saving a great deal of time and resources,” stated Commissioner Gary Hanson.

North Bend Wind estimates construction of the wind farm will cost $265 million to $285 million. The project will interconnect to Western Area Power Administration’s Fort Thompson-Oahe 230-kV transmission line, which crosses the southern portion of the project area. The project is owned by ENGIE North America and is anticipated to be operational in late 2023. Basin Electric Power Cooperative will purchase the power produced by the wind project.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.