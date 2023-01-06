SFPD: Man charged for threatening three with BB gun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces multiple charges for using a BB gun to threaten three people in the hallway of an apartment building.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the incident took place in central Sioux Falls around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Three people, including an 11-year-old girl, were in the hallway of an apartment building when a man approached them, and an argument ensued. The man then pulled out a gun, the three people ran into one apartment, and the suspect ran into a different apartment.

Responding officers found the 34-year-old suspect, Edveric Brown, in an apartment and discovered that the gun he used to threaten the other people was a BB gun. Brown faces three counts of aggravated assault.

