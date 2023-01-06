Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SFPD: Man disputing woman kills her cat

Police lights graphic.
Police lights graphic.(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a tragic case of animal abuse.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 6 p.m. on Thursday, a Sioux Falls woman and her relative were engaged in a dispute and then the suspect killed her cat. No arrests have been made at this time, however, police know who the suspect is. The woman was not injured.

Animal Control took the deceased cat to the Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Man gets 2 years probation for killing bear in backyard
SDHP car rear-ended
South Dakota Highway Patrol car rear-ended on I-90
Philip boys basketball coach Jana Jones passes away
With the interstates closed and with nowhere to go, truckers began parking on North Cliff Ave...
Stranded truckers block traffic while awaiting interstate reopening

Latest News

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec are holding the 35th annual Frosty Frolics weekend Jan 6-8.
Frosty Frolics Weekend returns for 35th year
Ronald McDonald House calling for volunteers - for everything from snow removal to cooking.
Ronald McDonald House calls for volunteers
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
SFPD: Man charged for threatening three with BB gun
Plows in the city have been working around the clock to keep up with the continuous winter...
Snow removal resumes Friday night in downtown Sioux Falls