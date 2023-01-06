SFPD: Man disputing woman kills her cat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a tragic case of animal abuse.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 6 p.m. on Thursday, a Sioux Falls woman and her relative were engaged in a dispute and then the suspect killed her cat. No arrests have been made at this time, however, police know who the suspect is. The woman was not injured.

Animal Control took the deceased cat to the Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.