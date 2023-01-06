Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Snow removal resumes Friday night in downtown Sioux Falls

Plows in the city have been working around the clock to keep up with the continuous winter...
Plows in the city have been working around the clock to keep up with the continuous winter weather.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls will resume snow pickup downtown Saturday, Jan 7 at 1 a.m. until 9 a.m.

“The big message behind this is: don’t park on the streets between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m.” said Police spokesman, Sam Clemens. “If you park on the streets downtown during that time frame, your car will be towed.”

If you are unsure what snow zone you are in, or where the zone boundaries are located, use the city’s online interactive map, which allows you to pinpoint your zone by address and subscribe to email snow alert notifications. This is available at Siouxfalls.org/Snow.

Text message alerts are also available by texting SNOWALERT to 888-777.

The City of Sioux Falls also reminds property owners that city ordinance requires all public sidewalks be cleared of ice and snow within 48 hours after completion of each snow or ice accumulation. Sidewalks at intersections or crosswalks should also be cleared to the street.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Man gets 2 years probation for killing bear in backyard
SDHP car rear-ended
South Dakota Highway Patrol car rear-ended on I-90
Philip boys basketball coach Jana Jones passes away
With the interstates closed and with nowhere to go, truckers began parking on North Cliff Ave...
Stranded truckers block traffic while awaiting interstate reopening

Latest News

Ronald McDonald House calling for volunteers - for everything from snow removal to cooking.
Ronald McDonald House calls for volunteers
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
SFPD: Man charged for threatening three with BB gun
Legendary country group, Alabma, is set to headline the 10th annual South Dakota Cattlemen's...
Alabama to play Cattlemen’s Foundation Prime Time Gala Concert
Frisco, TX
FCS Championship Game weekend weather forecast