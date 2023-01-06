Snow removal resumes Friday night in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls will resume snow pickup downtown Saturday, Jan 7 at 1 a.m. until 9 a.m.

“The big message behind this is: don’t park on the streets between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m.” said Police spokesman, Sam Clemens. “If you park on the streets downtown during that time frame, your car will be towed.”

If you are unsure what snow zone you are in, or where the zone boundaries are located, use the city’s online interactive map, which allows you to pinpoint your zone by address and subscribe to email snow alert notifications. This is available at Siouxfalls.org/Snow.

Text message alerts are also available by texting SNOWALERT to 888-777.

The City of Sioux Falls also reminds property owners that city ordinance requires all public sidewalks be cleared of ice and snow within 48 hours after completion of each snow or ice accumulation. Sidewalks at intersections or crosswalks should also be cleared to the street.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.