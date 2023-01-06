Toyota Stadium prepares for FCS National Championship Game

During our live coverage on DAkota News Now

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Football or futbol, which is it? When you’re here in Frisco at Toyota Stadium I guess you never know. They have about 80 events during the course of the year and 60 of which are soccer between high school soccer and MLS. And then there’s high school football games all throughout the regular season and two college games, including Sunday’s big matchup in the FCS title game and as you can see, they’re getting finishing touches put on the field. The checkerboard for South Dakota State is in one of the end zones.

Nick Shafer-VP of Operations-Toyota Stadium says, “And now for South Dakota State to come back, we’re super excited for them to get the full feel as well as the fans. Even the end zone we are doing the checkerboard end zone so it’s a little piece of home.”

Sunday will be one of about 20 football games at the stadium that stays very busy year round with concerts and mostly high school and MLS soccer games. So how much work is it to transform this thing into a football field?

Nick says, “We kind of transition over. We kind of have the football stuff down. But having the bowl game allows us to get the press boxes squared away, the locker rooms and really dialed in for college football. So when it comes to this time of the year a lot of it is signage. A lot of it is painting the field.”

Toyota Stadium is also know for being the home of the National Soccer Hall of Fame. But they sure enjoy their football in Texas. And they are really excited to be hosting the huge rivalry game between the Jacks and the Bison on Sunday.

Nick says, “We’re excited to have both come down and celebrate for the championship. We couldn’t be more excited. We know it’s a little bit warmer down here so we’re excited to have everyone come down here. I know initially as an operations guy if I can get 60 and sunny or just 60 degrees in general, everyone’s already having a good time when they come here.”

So as you can see Toyota Stadium is a pretty busy place during the course of the year. But the biggest event, at least for all of us is coming up on Sunday when the Jackrabbits and Bison play for bragging rights and also play for the FCS championship here in Frisco, Texas.

