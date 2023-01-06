Washington alum Sydni Schetnan transferring from Louisville to SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State head volleyball coach Dan Georgalas has announced the addition of Sydni Schetnan to his roster for the upcoming season. Schetnan, a Sioux Falls native, transfers to SDSU from Louisville, where she was a member of the Cardinal volleyball team that advanced to the national championship game in 2022.

Schetnan, a 6-5 outside hitter, enrolled at Louisville as a dual-sport athlete in the fall of 2021 and was rostered on both the Cardinal volleyball and basketball teams. In addition to her volleyball national championship appearance this past fall, Schetnan went to the Final Four with the basketball squad in 2022. She will join the Jackrabbits this spring and has three seasons of volleyball eligibility remaining.

“We are thrilled to add a player of Sydni’s caliber to our program,” said Georgalas, “At 6-5, her blocking presence on the left and right pin will be one of the biggest in the Summit League. Coming from Louisville, a program who just qualified for the National Championship, we know she’ll bring championship expectations that match our own. Sydni arrives for the spring 2023 semester so we look forward to getting in the gym with her soon.”

Schetnan is a graduate of Sioux Falls Washington High School, where she earned first-team all-state volleyball honors as a senior in 2020 and was a four-year letter winner. She tallied 224 kills, 59 blocks and 69 digs in her senior campaign. She played club volleyball at Kairos.

On the basketball court, Schetnan averaged 16.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game as Washington went 20-2 in 2020-21 and won the Class AA State Championship. Her 81 blocks as a senior and 186 blocks over her career are both program records. Schetnan collected a number of accolades in her senior basketball season, including 2021 USA South Dakota Female Basketball Player of the Year, 2021 Class AA Player of the Year, 2021 Argus Leader First-Five Team Member and 2021 Midco Sports Class AA Player of the Year.

Schetnan is the daughter of Kim and Thad Schetnan. Her father ran cross country at North Dakota and her mother played basketball at South Dakota State before career-ending injury. Schetnan’s cousin, Ellie Benson, played volleyball at SDSU from 2015-17 and her aunt, JoElle (Byre) Benson played basketball for the Jacks in the mid-1980s.

