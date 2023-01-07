Avera Medical Minute
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy conditions short term; quiet and seasonable next week

Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The combination of light winds and slowly melting snow has led to persistent areas of patchy to dense fog since Thursday evening, and that trend looks to continue.

The fog will continue throughout the day, but in areas where the fog may break, expect a mostly to partly sunny sky. Winds remain light out of the south and southwest with highs in the teens and 20s, but reaching the 30s and lower 40s in western South Dakota.

The potential for fog will redevelop once again tonight, but I don’t think it’ll be as widespread because winds should be strong enough to mix things up. With that being said, we will see areas of patchy to dense fog regardless. Winds will be light out of the south with lows in the single digits and lower teens, but a few spots could dip below zero once again, especially in the thicker snow-packed areas.

Sunday looks more promising with a mix of clouds and sunshine after the morning patchy to dense fog. Highs climb into the 20s and 30s with the warmer temperatures in central and western South Dakota.

Next week is looking mainly quiet with seasonable temperatures and lots of cloud cover. We were tracking the potential for some light snow or wintry mix showers late Wednesday into Thursday and while the latest models have trended further southeast, some of them do clip the southeastern counties, so we’ll maintain a small chance for Sioux Falls southeast.

