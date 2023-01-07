Avera Medical Minute
‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ blood drive concludes, surpasses goal

The 'Heroes Behind the Badges' Blood Drive ran from Dec 23 through Jan 7 and collected over 1,100 donations.
The 'Heroes Behind the Badges' Blood Drive ran from Dec 23 through Jan 7 and collected over 1,100 donations.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The blood drive event, held Dec 23 through Jan 7, was a competition between Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Police Department. During the event, donors could designate their donation to the department of their choice.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has won this year’s competition with 598 blood donations over Sioux Falls police’s 546 donations.

“We had a long way to catch up to reach our goal of collecting over 1,100 donations at this 27th annual blood drive,” said Ken Versteeg, Executive Director for the Community Blood Bank. “You did it, you made the difference, provided hope, gave someone a new year to enjoy, another birthday to celebrate, more family gatherings to create memories. Without you, we could not do what we needed to do this holiday season. Thank you for saving lives!”

Versteeg emphasizes that despite record low temperatures and heavy snowfall throughout the competition, the community understood the importance of donating blood and encourages those who didn’t get a chance to donate to do so.

“We called upon our residents for assistance during one of the key times of the year when our local blood supply historically is at its lowest, and the residents of our great city came forward to impact lives and provide hope,” said Versteeg. “We are grateful for the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department, event sponsors and all of the donors that provided hope to over 3,432 local patients throughout the holidays. We continue to see a strong growth for the need for blood donations in Sioux Falls. If you missed an opportunity to donate blood with us at the Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive event, please consider joining us in January for National Blood Donor Month by logging onto CBBLifeBlood.org and selecting “events” for a listing of drives in the area and to schedule your donation.”

