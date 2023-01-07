Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Noem says her Social Security number was leaked

According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction...
According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction during a House committee hearing.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The night before taking the oath of office for her second term, Governor Kristi Noem says her Social Security number and those of her immediate family were leaked.

According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction during a House committee hearing.

The committee told the Washington Post that 1,900 Social Security numbers belonging to people who visited the White House in December 2020 were “inadvertently” published without redaction.

According to The Dakota Scout, Noem’s legal team has issued a letter demanding more information about how the breach happened.

“My lawyers have asked the @WhiteHouse, the @USNatArchives, and @BennieGThompson which of them is responsible for leaking the Social Security Numbers of me, my husband, my 3 kids, and my son-in-law, What specific measures and remedies will be taken to protect our identities?” Noem tweeted.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
SFPD: Man disputing woman kills her cat
Mini Critters reported a boxer puppy was stolen early Thursday Morning
Puppy stolen from Sioux Falls pet store
Authorities say the wanted man, Jaron Wilson, has an active warrant for his arrest. Law...
Roberts County officers search for man wanted for murder
Man gets 2 years probation for killing bear in backyard
Heavy snow can put stress on a house's roof.
Heavy snow makes for roof troubles

Latest News

Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The day begins with legislative member taking their oaths of office, followed by executives,...
Dignitaries gather in Pierre Saturday for South Dakota Inaugural
High demand at food giveaway after latest winter storm
Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy conditions short term; quiet and seasonable next week