Northern State sweeps basketball double dip with Augustana

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP

After trailing by as many as 13 points early in the fourth quarter, the Wachs Arena crowd came to life and rallied Northern State to a 62-60 victory over in-state foe Augustana. Rianna Fillipi delivered the dagger, sinking the game-winning layup on a tough drive to the rim with 1.6 seconds remaining.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 62, AU 60

Records: NSU 8-6 (3-5 NSIC), AU 12-3 (12-3 NSIC)

Attendance: 2,183

HOW IT HAPPENED

In a back-and-forth first quarter of play both teams shot over 50 percent from the field, with Augustana shooting 9-15 (60.0%) and Northern State shooting 8-15 (53.33%)

While both teams shooting cooled off in the second quarter, the Vikings used a 10-2 scoring run in the final five minutes of the period to take a 10-point lead into the halftime break

Madelyn Bragg scored seven of her nine points off the bench in the third quarter helping Northern out-score Augie 16-14 in the period after NSU delt with early foul trouble in the half

Jordyn Hilgemann brought the Wachs Arena crowd to their feet with 2:18 remaining in the game, knocking down a 3-pointer to bring the Wolves within three points (59-56)

NSU capitalized on the final possession of the game as Laurie Rogers was able to secure a held ball with the possession arrow pointing the Wolves direction and Jordyn Hilgemann secured another offensive rebound to set up Rianna Fillipi’s game-winning drive to the basket

Northern closed the game on a 15-2 scoring run, the Vikings final made basket from the field came at the 6:23 mark in the fourth quarter on a Michaela Jewett 3-pointer

Northern State out-scored Augustana 37-25 in the second half, including 21-11 in the fourth quarter; the Wolves shot 13-33 (39.4%) compared to the Vikings 9-30 (30.0%) in the second half

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Laurie Rogers: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 2 steals Rianna Fillipi: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, 5 steals Jordyn Hilgemann: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block

UP NEXT

Northern State will conclude their opening weekend of NSIC cross-division play as they battle Wayne State tomorrow afternoon. The Wolves and Wildcats are scheduled for a 4 p.m. tip-off in Wachs Arena.

MEN’S RECAP

The Northern State University men’s basketball team cruised to an 86-64 victory over Augustana on Friday evening, led by Jacksen Moni with a career high 30 points. The Wolves led 48-29 at the half and out-rebounded the Vikings 38-29 in the win.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 86, AU 64

Records : NSU 11-3 (7-1 NSIC), AU 7-8 (3-6 NSIC)

Attendance: 2512

HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern shot 48.2% from the floor, 35.5% from the 3-point line, and 87.5% from the foul line in the win

Defensively, they held Augustana to under 40.0% from the floor and forced eight turnovers which resulted in ten points

In total, NSU recorded 26 points in the paint, 21 points off the bench, and six second chance points

They drained 11 from beyond the arc and tallied a game leading 16 assists and five blocks

Three Wolves scored in double figures in the win, while Michael Nhial led the team off the bench with nine points and seven rebounds

The series between the Wolves and Vikings is now knotted up at 35-all

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

The Wolves host Wayne State tomorrow evening from Wachs Arena. Tip-off time is set for 6 p.m. between the Wolves and Wildcats. Visit nsuwolves.com/gameday for full game day promotions and information.

