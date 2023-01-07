Northern State sweeps basketball double dip with Augustana
Wolves women rally for 62-60 win, men roll 86-64
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP
After trailing by as many as 13 points early in the fourth quarter, the Wachs Arena crowd came to life and rallied Northern State to a 62-60 victory over in-state foe Augustana. Rianna Fillipi delivered the dagger, sinking the game-winning layup on a tough drive to the rim with 1.6 seconds remaining.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 62, AU 60
Records: NSU 8-6 (3-5 NSIC), AU 12-3 (12-3 NSIC)
Attendance: 2,183
HOW IT HAPPENED
- In a back-and-forth first quarter of play both teams shot over 50 percent from the field, with Augustana shooting 9-15 (60.0%) and Northern State shooting 8-15 (53.33%)
- While both teams shooting cooled off in the second quarter, the Vikings used a 10-2 scoring run in the final five minutes of the period to take a 10-point lead into the halftime break
- Madelyn Bragg scored seven of her nine points off the bench in the third quarter helping Northern out-score Augie 16-14 in the period after NSU delt with early foul trouble in the half
- Jordyn Hilgemann brought the Wachs Arena crowd to their feet with 2:18 remaining in the game, knocking down a 3-pointer to bring the Wolves within three points (59-56)
- NSU capitalized on the final possession of the game as Laurie Rogers was able to secure a held ball with the possession arrow pointing the Wolves direction and Jordyn Hilgemann secured another offensive rebound to set up Rianna Fillipi’s game-winning drive to the basket
- Northern closed the game on a 15-2 scoring run, the Vikings final made basket from the field came at the 6:23 mark in the fourth quarter on a Michaela Jewett 3-pointer
- Northern State out-scored Augustana 37-25 in the second half, including 21-11 in the fourth quarter; the Wolves shot 13-33 (39.4%) compared to the Vikings 9-30 (30.0%) in the second half
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
Laurie Rogers: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 2 steals Rianna Fillipi: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, 5 steals Jordyn Hilgemann: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block
UP NEXT
Northern State will conclude their opening weekend of NSIC cross-division play as they battle Wayne State tomorrow afternoon. The Wolves and Wildcats are scheduled for a 4 p.m. tip-off in Wachs Arena.
MEN’S RECAP
The Northern State University men’s basketball team cruised to an 86-64 victory over Augustana on Friday evening, led by Jacksen Moni with a career high 30 points. The Wolves led 48-29 at the half and out-rebounded the Vikings 38-29 in the win.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 86, AU 64
Records: NSU 11-3 (7-1 NSIC), AU 7-8 (3-6 NSIC)
Attendance: 2512
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern shot 48.2% from the floor, 35.5% from the 3-point line, and 87.5% from the foul line in the win
- Defensively, they held Augustana to under 40.0% from the floor and forced eight turnovers which resulted in ten points
- In total, NSU recorded 26 points in the paint, 21 points off the bench, and six second chance points
- They drained 11 from beyond the arc and tallied a game leading 16 assists and five blocks
- Three Wolves scored in double figures in the win, while Michael Nhial led the team off the bench with nine points and seven rebounds
- The series between the Wolves and Vikings is now knotted up at 35-all
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Jacksen Moni: 30 points (career high), 60.0 field goal%, 4 rebounds, 1 assist
- Sam Masten: 13 points, 50.0 field goal%, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
- Josh Dilling: 10 points, 62.5 field goal%, 5 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal
- Michael Nhial: 9 points, 7 rebounds
UP NEXT
The Wolves host Wayne State tomorrow evening from Wachs Arena. Tip-off time is set for 6 p.m. between the Wolves and Wildcats. Visit nsuwolves.com/gameday for full game day promotions and information.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.