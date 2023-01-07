Avera Medical Minute
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: 1-6-23

Washington boys top Aberdeen, Jefferson girls win at Rapid City Central and Harrisburg falls to Heelan
Highlights from Aberdeen-Washington boys, Jefferson-RC Central and Harrisburg-Heelan girls
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, RAPID CITY & HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Friday night of prep basketball in 2023 in South Dakota featured several ranked teams in action and some high flying highlights! Click on the video viewer to watch:

-Washington’s boys roll over visiting Aberdeen

-4th ranked Jefferson girls win big at Rapid City Central

-5th ranked Harrisburg girls fall to Heelan

